TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) - A police officer in the western New York city of Tonawanda was shot four times and wounded while responding to a call early Tuesday, according to local media reports.

A suspect is in custody, WIVB-TV reported.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was struck shortly after 3 a.m., the station said. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

The incident began about 1 a.m., when the suspect allegedly shot a person at a city home and then tried to return to his own house, according to reports. He then opened fire on the officer.

Police chased the suspect a short distance, rammed his vehicle and took him into custody. Officers said the suspect threw a weapon onto grass on the side of the residential street, where a black rifle was visible in photos of the scene.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking additional detail Tuesday morning.

