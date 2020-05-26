Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell refuted a media report Tuesday night that he is joining the Trump campaign.

“Fake news,” Mr. Grenell tweeted at Politico, which claimed it had a scoop. “Do you even check before writing? What has happened to Washington DC media?!”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also rejected the story.

“I like @RichardGrenell and we are friends but this story isn’t true,” Mr. Parscale tweeted. “Just more garbage of people making sensational claims.”

Politico reported that Mr. Grenell would be taking a senior role as a campaign fundraiser and strategist.

Mr. Grenell, a favorite of the president, also serves as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

In his final hours as the top U.S. intelligence official on Monday, Mr. Grenell declassified more documents pertaining to the Russia investigation. In that job, he also delivered to the Justice Department a list of Obama administration officials — including Vice President Joseph R. Biden — who had requested the “unmasking” of Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

