Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he welcomes the possibility of the GOP relocating the Republican National Convention moving to Florida.

President Trump threatened over the weekend to move the GOP convention away from North Carolina, demanding that Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, guarantee the event will go on as planned August 24-27.

“In terms of the RNC, Florida would love to have the RNC,” Mr. DeSantis said in response to a reporter’s question at a press conference Tuesday. “Heck I’m a Republican, it would be good for us to have the DNC.”

Mr. DeSantis said the event could have a “huge economic impact” on the state and noted how the state has missed on sporting events - including golf tournaments and a WrestleMania event - that would have been a boon for the state.

“Florida wants to work with you,” Mr. DeSantis said. “The door is open. We want to have the conversation, whether it is the RNC or DNC or whatever.”

