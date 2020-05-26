Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday said President Trump and GOP officials want to have the Republican National Convention in North Carolina as planned but suggested other states are clamoring for the opportunity if things fall through.

“We want to have it in North Carolina. The president loves North Carolina — it’s just the governor, and he’s got to work with us,” Ms. McDaniel said on “Fox & Friends.” “There’s a lot of states that are calling the president right now saying hey — why don’t you bring that revenue to our state?”

She noted that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is up for reelection and said he “hasn’t given us the assurances we need.”

“We need to be able to move forward in a concrete way, so we’re going to have those discussions,” she said. “The president wants to have it in North Carolina — we love Charlotte. We love the people of North Carolina, so that’s what we’re going for.”

On Monday, Mr. Trump threatened to relocate the Republican National Convention, currently scheduled for late August in Charlotte, if Mr. Cooper doesn’t relax coronavirus-imposed restrictions to allow the arena space to be fully occupied.

A spokesman for Mr. Cooper said the state is relying on data and science to protect public health and safety in the state.

