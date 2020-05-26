President Trump said Tuesday he wants an answer from North Carolina’s Democratic governor within a week on whether the state will allow the Republican National Convention to go forward with a capacity crowd in late August.

“We need a fast decision from the governor,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “He’s been acting very, very slowly and very suspiciously.”

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that public health and safety, not politics, will be the “guiding star” as he decides whether to allow the four-day GOP convention to take place in Charlotte starting on Aug. 24.

“It’s OK for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response cannot be,” Mr. Cooper said. “We’d like to reach a resolution that everybody can be reasonable about.”

He said state health officials have asked convention organizers to submit written plans about how they would ensure the health of delegates and other attendees during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re talking about something that’s going to happen three months from now, and we don’t know what our situation is going to be,” Mr. Cooper said. “These are the same kind of conversations were having with the Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte Hornets… Everyone knows we have to take steps to make sure people are protected because this virus is still going to be with us in August.”

The president said time is running out for a decision on where to hold the event, expected to draw more than 50,000 people.

“It’s a massive expenditure,” the president said. “We have to know. If he feels that he’s not going to do it, all he has to do is tell us, and then we’ll have to pick another location. I will tell you, a lot of locations want it.”

The president said he chose North Carolina, a battleground state, because “I do love that state and it would have been a perfect place for it, and it still will be.”

“But he’s got to say that … when thousands of people come to the arena, that they’ll be able to get in,” the president said of Mr. Cooper. “We’ll spend millions and millions of dollars on this magnificent design. But in the end, they have to be able to get in. I don’t want to have it, where we get there and then they announce — after all the money was spent, all the work was done, all the people travel in — guess what, you can’t put anybody in the arena, or you can put a tiny number of people in the arena. We can’t do that.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.