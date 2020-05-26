By Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, May 26, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Police officers in Florida fatally shot a man early Tuesday, authorities said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The road on Jacksonville’s south side where the shooting occurred has been shut down for an investigation. Motorists were being asked to find other routes.

The agency provided no details about what caused the shooting, including the name of the suspect or the officers involved.

An investigation is continuing.

