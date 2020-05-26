President Trump on Tuesday stepped up his criticism of expanded vote-by-mail efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, predicting robbed mailboxes, forged signatures, and a “Rigged Election.”

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

He pointed to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently signed an executive order to send every registered voter in the state a mail ballot ahead of the November election in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president predicted that “professionals” will steer people who might not have even thought of voting into supporting a particular candidate.

“This will be a Rigged Election. No way!” he said.

The Republican National Committee, the California Republican Party, and the House GOP’s campaign arm filed a lawsuit this week challenging Mr. Newsom’s move, saying Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to try to impose a partisan voting agenda.

A spokesperson for Mr. Newsom said in response to the lawsuit that the state will continue to defend residents’ right to vote, including by mail.

“Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” they said.

