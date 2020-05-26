An exchange of prisoners between Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban would be “incredibly encouraging” and a significant step on the road for reconciliation between the two groups, a Department of Defense official said Tuesday.

The Afghan government in Kabul released several hundred Taliban prisoners from a compound in Bagram, also the site of a major U.S. base. The move is expected to result in the continuation of a cease-fire between the warring parties.

“The future of Afghanistan is going to be best suited for peace when there is agreement between the inter-Afghan parties,” said chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman. “The best path to lasting peace is a political settlement.”

He said the U.S. government wants to encourage a continuing dialogue between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

A lasting cease-fire between the parties also would mean the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Mr. Hoffman said they still expect to be down to 8,600 personnel by July — part of the agreement they made with the Taliban.

“Any reductions beyond that would be conditions-based,” Mr. Hoffman said. “But, undertaking prisoner exchanges is all promising.”

