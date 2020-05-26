A new healthcare program will allow certain private Medicare plans to cap seniors’ out-of-pocket expenses on insulin at $35 per month, Trump administration officials said Tuesday.

The plan will take effect in January and will reduce co-pays of qualified seniors by about two-thirds, said Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Ms. Verma said many seniors limit their insulin dosage or stop taking the drug to control diabetes when their monthly co-pay exceeds $50 per month. She said the cost of the program could be covered partly by a rise of $1 or $2 per month in premiums.

The program will be offered to seniors who are covered by stand-alone Part D enhanced plans, and Medicare Advantage plans that offer drug coverage. It will not apply to other non-insulin medications used to control diabetes.

The move comes amid recent polls showing President Trump’s support among seniors has been eroding during the coronavirus crisis. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said the insulin plan is part of the president’s continuous effort to lower healthcare costs.

“We’re talking prescription drugs today, not politics, here at the White House,” she said.

The president will make a formal announcement with insulin manufacturers at an event later Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.