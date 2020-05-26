The White House said Tuesday it is getting a “great reception” from world leaders who’ve been asked to consider a trip to Washington for an in-person Group of Seven summit in late June, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump wants to host the G-7 event at the White House instead of holding it virtually, as member nations continue to battle the virus. He says it would send a great signal as he attempts to reopen America and get things back to normal, while “socially distancing.”

“We will protect world leaders who come here just like we protect people in the White House,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

She said National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien is getting a “great reception from world leaders who are asked about coming.”

“We want to see it happen, we think it will happen and so far, foreign leaders are very much on board with the idea,” Ms. McEnany said.

