JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - One man is dead and another is injured after a fight between two large groups turned into a shooting.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday near an apartment complex in Jennings. The victim’s name has not been released.

Responding officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where one of the men died. The other man was treated for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between two large groups. No further details were released.

No arrests have been made.

