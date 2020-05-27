An online betting site is already setting an over/under line on the number of President Trump’s tweets Twitter will flag as “potentially misleading” next month after the social media company entered uncharted waters on that front this week.

BookMaker.eu on Wednesday announced it set the initial over/under at 6.5 on the number of Trump tweets Twitter will flag as potentially misleading between June 1 and July 1.

Twitter opened itself up to a torrent of criticism this week after it attached fact-checking links to two of Mr. Trump’s tweets about voting by mail efforts.

The move came on the same day the company declined to take down or contextualize several tweets in which Mr. Trump suggested TV host Joe Scarborough committed murder.

Conservatives already view social media giants like Twitter and Facebook with a wary eye, and the company’s move will likely increase the clamoring among Democrats to flag more of Mr. Trump’s tweets.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California had suggested during her 2020 presidential campaign that Twitter should suspend Mr. Trump’s entire account.

