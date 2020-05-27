A Canadian Supreme Court judge on Wednesday ruled against Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer for Huawei Technologies, who is battling extradition to the United States on charges related to the Chinese high-tech giant’s dealings with Iran.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes ruled that the charges against Ms. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder RenZhengfei, would be considered a crime if they occurred in Canada and therefore the extradition request is valid.

Lawyers for Ms. Meng, who was arrested by Canadian authorities on Dec. 1, 2018 as she prepared to travel to South America for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, had argued that she should be freed since the crimes she is alleged to have committed were not crimes in Canada.

Chinese negotiators in recent months had sought to convince U.S. officials to drop the charges against Ms. Meng, considered a Chinese “princeling,” in talks that resulted in the landmark U.S.-China trade deal reached in January, according to U.S. officials. The case has provided a massive political dilemma for the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, involving Canada’s two biggest trading partners.

A federal grand jury in New York charged Ms. Meng and Huawei with fraud in a January 2019 indictment, accusing Huawei of operating a front company in Iran that illegally hid financial transactions involving tens of millions of dollars with Iran.

The charges said the activities were carried out to avoid U.S.. sanctions laws aimed at curbing financial dealings by the Islamist regime in Tehran.

Huawei lawyers claimed that the charges were based on U.S. sanctions that Canada has not imposed.

Huawei has been sanctioned by the Trump administration several times, most recently by placing the company on a Commerce Department list that bans most U.S. exports to the telecommunications giant.

The Trump administration has said Huawei is a state-owned Chinese company masquerading as a private firm that is seeking to corner the international market on 5G telecommunications technology.

The administration also has said Huawei is subject to Chinese intelligence laws requiring the company to make its equipment available for government eavesdropping and data collection.

Huawei has denied the charges.

