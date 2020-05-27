Individuals who had or likely had COVID-19 can be with other people after three days with no fever, if symptoms have improved and 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, says updated guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a person can get tested, then he or she can be around others when there is no fever, symptoms have improved and two back-to-back test results come back negative, at least 24 hours apart.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms can be around others after 10 days have passed since taking the test and if they continue to be asymptomatic.

Those with a weakened immune system might have to stay home longer than 10 days. If testing is available, people with underlying conditions can be with others after two negative tests in a row, at least 24 hours apart. But if testing is not available, the CDC says their doctors should work with an infectious disease expert at a local health department.

Anyone who has close contact with someone with COVID-19 should stay at home for 14 days after exposure, depending on how long it takes to develop illness, the CDC says.

