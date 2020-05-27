CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The death of a 5-year-old boy on Christmas Eve was caused by blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and the manner of death is homicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Dennis Vaughan, Jr., of Laconia, died at a hospital. Police arrived at his home to find him unresponsive. Several other family members were with him. Authorities had called it a suspicious death and that it was pending further investigation.

The attorney general’s office said its investigation remains ongoing.

