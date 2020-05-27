A bow-to-stern cleanup of a Navy destroyer is expected to take two more weeks, a thorough disinfecting after a dozen crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, military officials said Wednesday.

The USS Kidd is docked in San Diego, where it has been since its April 28 arrival.

A skeleton crew remained on board to operate the essential services of the guided missile destroyer while the rest were taken off the ship and placed into isolation or quarantine. Now the original caretaker crew is being relieved, marking the next step in the clean-up process, Navy officials said.

“Before we clear any sailor to return to the ship, they must receive two separate negative test results,” said Vice Adm. Richard Brown, commander of Naval Surface Forces. “We’re focused on the health and safety of our sailors, and ensuring the full recovery of Kidd’s crew.”

The crew of about 330 will be tested again before the ship returns to its deployment, officials said.

“Everyone’s resiliency and hard work is paying off, but the recovery process is not over,” said Cmdr. Nathan Wemett, captain of the USS Kidd. “We must remain focused and vigilant throughout the entire process to maintain our health and readiness in order to get back to sea.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.