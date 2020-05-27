D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed Wednesday an executive order that moves the District into phase one of reopening, after the city reached its 14th day of declined community transmission of the coronavirus.

“We have a shared responsibility to stop the spread of the virus, even as we reopen,” Miss Bowser said at a press conference. “We also have a special responsibility to protect those who are vulnerable because of age, underlying conditions or health disparities. By taking these responsibilities seriously we can continue to make progress and move toward getting our kids back to school and people back to work”

“If we don’t take them seriously we risk losing the progress we’ve made by our shared sacrifice,” the Democratic mayor added.

Under phase one, which starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday,:

⦁ The mayor’s stay-at-home order will be lifted.

⦁ Retail businesses can offer curbside and delivery.

⦁ Barbershops and hair salons can provide services by appointment only.

⦁ Restaurants can open for outdoor dining, with a limit of six people per table and a requirement of six feet between each table.

⦁ Dog parks, golf courses, parks, tennis courts and tracks and fields can open.

Playgrounds, public and private pools, recreation centers and other indoor D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed. Contact sports are prohibited, as are waxing, threading, electrolysis and nail care services.

