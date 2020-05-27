The U.S. government’s immigration agency said Wednesday it will start its post-coronavirus crisis reopening June 4, including once again starting to swear in new citizens.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, had shut down most in-person operations in March, including asylum processing and naturalization ceremonies.

But as states begin to expand business openings, USCIS says it too is ready to take on more applicants, though with some of the same social-distancing policies.

“As services begin to reopen, offices will reduce the number of appointments and interviews to ensure social distancing, allow time for cleaning and reduce waiting room occupancy,” the agency said in announcing the re-start.

Naturalization ceremonies, which are often a big to-do, may be cut short, and the standard video that’s played celebrating and welcoming the new Americans will be ditched in favor of a flyer. Attendance will also be limited to the prospective new Americans, meaning family and friends, who often attend, will not be allowed.

Asylum interviews meanwhile, will be done over video, with the applicant sitting in one room and the interviewing officer in another room. Asylum applicants must bring any family members also trying to get asylum, and can also have an interpreter or, of the applicant is a juvenile, have a trusted adult present.

USCIS is unique among government agencies in that it operates like a business and is funded almost entirely by the fees applicants pay.

The agency said its income was slashed in half by its coronavirus shutdown, and USCIS made an emergency plea earlier this month to Congress to float it $1.2 billion in cash.

The agency said the money would be a loan that it would repay by adding a surcharge to all applications.

