President Trump is signing an executive order Wednesday aimed at social media companies, a White House official said.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that the president is signing the order “pertaining to social media,” but she could not provide details.

The president has criticized Twitter this week for posting, for the first time, fact-checking items to his tweets about mail-in voting.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump tweeted, “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!”

