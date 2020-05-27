President Trump is signing an executive order Wednesday aimed at social media companies, a White House official said.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that the president is signing the order “pertaining to social media,” but she could not provide details.

The president has criticized Twitter this week for posting, for the first time, fact-checking items to his tweets about mail-in voting.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said Wednesday that Twitter engaged in “predatory practice” when it marked Mr. Trump’s tweets with fact-checking labels.

“There’s no question that Twitter, YouTube, Facebook engage in their own censorship,” Mr. Giuliani said on his 77 WABC radio show. “They are biased, they are prejudiced, they only want one point of view. And they’ve been doing it now for two or three years and getting away with it.”

He added, “It is time that we rethink our laws in light of the modern way in which we communicate. It’s time to bring some test cases against [Twitter]. “

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump tweeted, “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!”

