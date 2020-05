The economy has replaced health care as the top concern of voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Firehouse Strategies released a new survey showing that 31% of voters consider the economy as their top concern, compared to 22% who say health care.

The same poll from March found the dynamic flipped, with 33% of voters saying health care and 21% saying the economy.

