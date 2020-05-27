Recent editorials from South Carolina newspapers:

May 26

The Post and Courier on absentee mail-in ballots requiring a witness signature:

The Legislature removed South Carolina’s biggest impediment to voting amid the pandemic when it passed a law this month to let all registered voters cast absentee ballots in the June primaries and runoffs.

This change ensures that the overwhelming majority of S.C. voters can vote from the safety of their homes rather than having to put their health and the health of others at risk by voting in person at crowded polling places. And the more people who choose this option, the less crowded - and therefore safer - it will be for those who choose to vote in person, and those who have to work at polling sites. So we continue to urge everyone to employ this option.

But even the absentee ballot was out of reach for a small segment of registered voters because of a requirement that ballots returned by mail include the signature of a witness. Those who live alone and aren’t allowing themselves to have any contact with others for fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 would have had to break their quarantine to obtain that signature.

So as much as we dislike having to rely on the courts to enact public policy, we welcome U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs’ order Monday requiring South Carolina to lift the witness-signature requirement for the June elections.

That law, enacted in 1982 after a powerful state senator from Dillon County was convicted on federal vote-buying charges, is modeled on the requirement that a notary public attest to signatures on legal documents, but it allows anyone of any age to act as a witness. Judge Childs noted that although the state argued that the requirement is an essential part of its efforts to prevent voter fraud, it offered no evidence.

To the contrary, State Election Director Marci Andino undermined that argument herself when she wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas in March listing the no-witness option as one of five “potential solutions to conducting safe and secure elections in the midst of a pandemic.”

It wasn’t her request but her explanation that shot a hole clear through the state’s argument: “Absentee voting also requires voters to have another person witness their signature when returning their ballot. While election officials check the voter’s signature, the witness signature offers no benefit to election officials as they have no ability to verify the witness signature. Removing the requirement for a witness signature would remove a barrier many voters would likely encounter while in self-isolation.”

Obviously, those witness signatures aren’t doing anything to prevent voter fraud if the Election Commission isn’t even looking at them.

Although a state doesn’t normally have to have a good reason for its laws, it needs one for laws that violate or even compromise our constitutional rights - as Judge Childs’ correctly recognized the witness requirement does during a pandemic.

She also implied that the requirement wouldn’t hinder anyone’s ability to vote during normal times. She’s probably right about that. (She’s certainly right that enforcing the requirement that absentee ballots be returned by Election Day doesn’t infringe on anyone’s right to vote.)

But Ms. Andino’s explanation of what the state does with those witness signatures - essentially, nothing - argues strongly for the Legislature to permanently remove the requirement, if only because conservatives rightly oppose laws that serve no purpose.

https://www.postandcourier.com/

May 24

The Index-Journal on filling out the census:

Most of us probably have today and Monday left to enjoy a long holiday weekend. Of course, depending on your perspective and opportunities, it’s either a blessing or a curse.

Perhaps it won’t feel so much like a holiday weekend because you’re not quite ready to venture out into the world for a mini vacation and a staycation is what you’ve sort of been enduring for the past six, seven or even eight weeks. And, on top of that, as this is being written on Friday, the forecast isn’t all sunshine, which might keep you indoors a bit more than you really want to be.

During these COVID days, you might have already reorganized the kitchen cabinets, sorted your seasonal clothing, packed up and carried off items to donate to The Salvation Army and done enough spring cleaning that you’re sprung yourself.

Maybe you’ve binge-watched until the TV blew up and you’re cross-eyed because you’ve read so many books. And if it’s computer time you have had more than your fair share of, you’re probably inclined to shut it off the rest of this weekend.

But not so fast, OK? There’s one more thing you can do, quickly and easily, on that computer if you haven’t done so already.

In a way, it’s like being caring enough to wear a face mask when you go out, or maintain the six-foot distance from others when in checkout lanes and such.

How’s that?

It’s called Census 2020, folks, and for just about 10 or 12 minutes of your time you can help ensure the county where you live gets its fair share of dollars that can have an impact on your life, the lives of your friends and neighbors.

How?

Census data translates into thousands of federal dollars that flow into our community, dollars that will directly and indirectly touch your lives. These dollars are used to fund schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, emergency relief funds and other public work programs.

Here’s a fun fact: It is estimated that each person counted in 2010 brought in about $3,000 into Greenwood County alone. That means completing the Census just for your household helps bring thousands of dollars back into your community.

Now here’s a not-so-fun fact: Only 79.8% of Greenwood County residents responded the 2010 Census. You don’t have to be great at math to realize that the lower the participation rate, the lower the rate of federal funding. And that has been millions of dollars in the last decade.

So, if you haven’t already done so, take just a few minutes before the abbreviated but busy short work week launches Tuesday and complete the 2020 Census online or by phone. Go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

Do this for you, do this for your community.

http://www.indexjournal.com/

May 24

The Aiken Standard on Evening Post Industries launching a matching marketing grant program to support advertising recovery for small business:

Has anyone found another word for unprecedented?

“Unparalleled,” “unique” and “incomparable” are all decent substitutes, but none adequately describe the point in history in which we find ourselves. Trying to figure out what happens next is just too big of a puzzle for all of us. Business owners are being asked to make decisions based on the ambiguous short-term outlook with the long-term future. For now, let’s focus on the medium term.

The current climate of hesitancy being demonstrated by shoppers and patrons alike have many businesses wondering whether there is a financial benefit to opening their doors in the short term and under the current health guidelines and occupancy rates. However, as we see consumer confidence rise with increased testing, contract tracing plans and recovery rates, economists predict an opportunity for a local business resurgence in the medium term, namely the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

In addition to asking a lot of the questions, we also want to be part of the solution and the future for local businesses.

This week, Evening Post Industries, owner of the Aiken Standard, the North Augusta Star, The Post and Courier and more than seven other media brands across South Carolina, launched a $1 million matching marketing grant program to support recovery advertising for eligible small businesses in South Carolina.

We believe in recovery, resurgence and rebounding.

The Aiken Standard has been an integral part of the community since 1867 and has reported through world wars, hundreds of catastrophic events locally and globally, and dozens of economic peaks and downturns, including the 1918 pandemic. Based on that history, our confidence is unmatched in Aiken County’s residents and businesses. Their ability and tenacity ensure this community’s ability to thrive.

Shortly after businesses were asked to close in March, the City of Aiken, Security Federal Bank, Aiken Corporation and the Aiken Chamber of Commerce combined efforts to fund small business recovery loans up to $10,000 per qualifying business. It was an enormous undertaking and they should be credited with supporting around 45 small businesses in Aiken. Their foresight and proactive approach are a credit to the forged partnerships and doggedness of Aiken’s leadership.

As a local business, the newspaper is contributing where it can by opening up news coverage online for free in the best interest of public health as well as offering advertising space in the form of matching marketing grants.

“I believe this grant will provide local businesses an easy path to communicate with their customers during this reopening stage,” Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey said. “Aiken Standard readers are local, responsive and dedicated to supporting businesses in the CSRA. Subscribers want to hear directly from local businesses.”

Readers and consumers of the Aiken Standard care about their community and will support businesses who communicate with them.

The $1 million matching grant provides recipients with the option of advertising locally in the Aiken Standard and the North Augusta Star or expanding their advertising into other markets from Columbia to Charleston and points in between. In the first 24 hours, we received nearly $40,000 in grant requests from Aiken businesses. The application is open until June 30, 2020.

The online application is fast and easy. If you’re a small business in Aiken County, visit aikenstandard.com/1million and apply for assistance to kickstart your marketing campaign in print and online. If your long-term goal is to thrive and your short-term plan is to prepare for re-opening safely and securely, the matching marketing grant may be just what you need for the medium term.

https://www.aikenstandard.com/

