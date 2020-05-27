Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts would give likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden the biggest boost among minorities and younger voters compared to eight other potential ticket mates, according to polling released on Wednesday.

Ms. Warren, who had the strongest name ID among nine potential VP contenders, had a 38% favorable rating and 39% unfavorable rating among overall voters in the Politico/Morning Consult poll.

But her would-be addition to the ticket had the strongest effect in prodding black and Hispanic voters, along with voters under the age of 45, to say they would be more likely to support Mr. Biden.

Other names in the survey included Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Val Demings of Florida and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Mr. Biden has committed to selecting a woman to be the party’s vice presidential nominee. Ms. Warren, Ms. Klobuchar and Ms. Harris are former 2020 presidential rivals of Mr. Biden.

Ms. Klobuchar was the only candidate who had a net positive effect in drawing voters ages 45 and up, a demographic President Trump has been struggling with a bit lately.

Ms. Whitmer, Ms. Baldwin, Ms. Demings, Ms. Lujan Grisham, and Ms. Cortez Masto had net negative effects for Mr. Biden, but most respondents had either never heard of them or had no opinion.

The survey of 1,986 registered voters was taken from May 22-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

