The Justice Department has ordered an investigation of the use of “unmasking” during the 2016 presidential election.

Attorney General William Barr has told John Bash, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, to lead the probe of the intelligence-agency practice, the department’s spokeswoman told Fox News on Wednesday night.

Kerri Kupec said that Mr. Barr put Mr. Bash on the case after deciding that issues related to the “unmasking” process had gone beyond U.S. Attorney John Durham’s existing probe of the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

“The frequency and who was unmasking whom, and what happened after President Trump was elected as well,” Ms. Kupec explained in an appearance on “Hannity.”

According to recently declassified papers, several Obama administration officials, including then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden, sought to learn the identity of Michael Flynn, who was spied on during the course of spying on the Russian ambassador.

Mr. Flynn’s identity was leaked to the press during the Trump administration transition period, when Flynn was designated to be the new national security adviser.

Leaking classified information to the press is a crime.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.