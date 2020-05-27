Multiple former aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have cashed in on their connections by lobbying on coronavirus-related spending bills.

According to a report Wednesday in the Washington Free Beacon, at least seven Pelosi aides are now on the other side of the revolving door of influence for such clients as Delta Airlines and Uber that have sought to cash in on the trillions of dollars of recovery spending sloshing around Washington this spring.

“The former aides lobbied on policies related to the coronavirus pandemic for over 50 clients in the first quarter of 2020. Their firms received over $2 million from these clients during this time,” the Free Beacon wrote, while cautioning that the Pelosi aides’ work included lobbying on other issues and bills.

Citing “federal disclosure records,” the Free Beacon reported that the former Pelosi aides registered as coronavirus lobbyists include chief of staff Nadeam Elshami, senior policy adviser Anne MacMillan and special assistant Shanti Stanton.

One example the Free Beacon cited was Stanton, who now is at the government relations firm Subject Matter.

Such clients as Delta, Facebook and Verizon Communications Inc. paid her to lobby on “issues related to the coronavirus” including the multiple stimulus bills.

Her firm received more than $1 million just in the first quarter from her more than 22 clients.

Delta got $5.4 billion as part of last month’s CARES Act, on which Mrs. Pelosi played a key role in both writing and tweaking the airline-aid provisions, the Free Beacon reported.

