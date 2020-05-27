Iranian drones and gunboats may want to think twice before harassing U.S. Navy vessels after a successful round of testing on a new laser weapon.

Capt. Karrey Sanders of the amphibious transport dock ship Portland recently commented on the Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator, which disabled a UVA for the first time on May 16.

Footage of the weapon in operation was also published on YouTube.

“[It’s] redefining war at sea for the Navy,” he said, Military.com reported. “By conducting advanced at-sea tests against UAVs and small craft, we will gain valuable information on the capabilities of the Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator against potential threats.”

Military personnel began installing the weapon — expected to reach 150 kilowatts — in September.

Military.com noted that Laser Weapon System, or LaWS, tested years ago was a 30-kilowatt Laser Weapon System.

