CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - An infant girl was found unharmed in a home where her mother and grandmother were apparently shot to death, police said.

The women, ages 63 and 27, were found in their Valley Cottage home Tuesday morning, said Clarkstown Police Chief Ray McCullagh. The women appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, but the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The 63-year-old was the mother of the 27-year-old, who was the infant’s mother, police said. The names of the victims weren’t released.

Authorities said they are interviewing a man who is a person of interest. They would not comment on the relationship between the man and the victims.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No additional information was immediately available.

