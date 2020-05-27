THORNTON, Colo. (AP) - A man died after an apparent shootout with police officers outside a city building in suburban Denver late Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened after Thornton police said an officer found a suspicious man in a parking lot at the Infrastructure Maintenance Center at around 11 p.m. The initial investigation found that the man and police officers exchanged shots and a handgun was found at the scene, police said.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting is being investigated by other law enforcement agencies from the area.

