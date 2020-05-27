Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein confirmed Wednesday that he will testify before a Senate committee investigating the origins of the Russia probe.

Mr. Rosenstein will be the first witness to meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing is scheduled for June 3 at 10:00 am.

In a statement Mr. Rosenstein said he was “grateful” for the opportunity to discuss the FBI and Justice Department’s decision-making as it probed alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“I learned firsthand that most local, state, and federal law enforcement officers deserve the high confidence people place in them, but also that even the best law enforcement officers make mistakes, and that some engage in willful misconduct,” he said.

“Independent law enforcement investigations, judicial review, and congressional oversight are important checks on the discretion of agents and prosecutors. We can only hope to maintain public confidence if we correct mistakes, hold wrongdoers accountable, and adopt policies to prevent problems from recurring,” the statement continued.

