Bad weather aborted a historic SpaceX mission Wednesday, forcing NASA to reschedule its first launch from U.S. soil in nine years.

President Trump had traveled down to Florida to watch the event with entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, though the mission was scrubbed 16 minutes before the scheduled launch.

They will try again Saturday.

