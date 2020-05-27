A German auction house is planning to sell a U.S. Medal of Honor awarded to a soldier during the Spanish-American War and Sen. Ted Cruz wants the State Department to help put a stop to it.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Texas Republican urged him to use the “voice and influence” of the United States to prevent the sale by Munich-based Hermann Historica.

“The sale harms the dignity and honor of all recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Congress and the United States have long sought to prevent such affronts,” Sen. Cruz wrote.

The medal is listed on the Hermann Historica website as Lot 5099 with a opening bid of 3,000 Euros — about $3,300.

The Medal of Honor on the auction block was awarded to Private Thomas Kelly, an Irish immigrant assigned to Company H of the 21st Infantry Regiment. The regular U.S. Army unit was on the left flank of the attack on San Juan Hill and helped capture the heights following fierce fighting with the defending Spanish troops.

According to the narrative for his award, then-Private Kelly rushed in to rescue wounded soldiers on the front line while under intense enemy fire.

Hermann Historica said Mr. Kelly died in New York in 1920. It wasn’t immediately clear how the company came into possession of his medal. Under U.S. law it is illegal to buy or sell a Medal of Honor or any other decoration authorized by Congress.

“The Medal of Honor is a priceless American treasure that belongs here in our country,” said Joe Daniels, president of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Texas. “We’re asking our elected leaders and officials in the administration to do what they can to prevent people from illegally profiting off of Private Kelly’s heroism and bring the medal home where it belongs.”

The auction is scheduled to take place Thursday, according to Hermann Historica’s website.

