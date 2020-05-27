FONTANA, Calif. (AP) - Police arrested three men and recovered more than 160 electrical breaker switches that were allegedly stolen from newly constructed homes in Southern California.

The Fontana Police Department said it received a report early Wednesday that three people were observed via a security camera lurking around the site in the north end of the city 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Officers converged on the site and stopped a vehicle carrying the trio and the switches, which were valued at nearly $14,000, a police statement said.

The electrical devices were returned to the construction company, which has 14 housing sites in Fontana and has been experiencing breaker thefts for three months.

