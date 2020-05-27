President Trump on Wednesday said he is “willing and able to mediate” an ongoing border dispute between China and India following a recent uptick in tension between the two sides.

The latest debate over the shared border through the Himalayan mountains comes weeks after military clashes between India and China that resulted in more than 100 troops being injured on both sides.

The standoff escalated this week when military build-up along the eastern Ladakh border was reported on both sides.

Thousands of Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops have begun setting up tents and positioning heavy machinery in areas along this part of the shared border, which India considers part of its territory, according to The Guardian.

India has since responded by positioning a handful of battalions and reinforcement troops to “operational alert areas” along the border.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday.

India’s ministry of external affairs has maintained that it is only conducting military activities on its side of the border, while reiterating that it will continue to defend its sovereignty, the Times of India reported.

China, meanwhile, has said that the situation remains “generally stable and controllable.”

