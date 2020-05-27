SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man accused of choking and stabbing a woman he met on the popular dating app Tinder was charged with murder Wednesday.

Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 to report the slaying early Sunday morning and told police to shoot him, according to court documents.

Police found 25-year-old Ashlyn Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead of her injuries at the scene.

The two had met on Tinder the night before, and they’d gone to his apartment in Layton, north of Salt Lake City, after having a few drinks together at a bar, police have said. Hunsaker told police he choked and then stabbed her unprovoked as they cuddled, according to the document.

He said he had thoughts of killing himself and others daily and has been diagnosed with an unspecified mental illness, police said in booking documents. No attorney has been listed for him. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison.

Black’s family has called him a “monster” who killed her in “a crime as senseless as it was evil.” During her life, Black worked to be a “voice of those who could not speak out for themselves” and had a gift for working with special needs people, her family said.

