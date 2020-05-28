Turns out a number of black voters agree with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s assertion — which he has apologized for — that African Americans who support President Trump “ain’t black.”

Rasmussen Reports released a poll Thursday that found that 27% of black voters “agree with Joe Biden that a black voter who chooses Donald Trump over Biden is not really black.”

The survey found that 13% of all likely voters agree with the former vice president’s sentiment, while 73% disagree.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters, conducted May 26-27, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

