GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old construction worker on 39 charges in a shooting rampage at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex that wounded three people.

According to court documents released Thursday, Armando Hernandez Jr. was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of aggravated assault, 15 counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of endangerment, two counts of firing a gun at a structure, five counts of criminal damage and one count of unlawful firing of a weapon.

He’s accused of shooting three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20 and remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

One of the victims - a 19-year-old man - remains hospitalized in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and 30-year-woman also were shot, but they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hernandez allegedly wanted to target people in his own age group in retaliation for being bullied, according to authorities.

He reportedly scoped out the entertainment district, returned to his car to make a social media video and loaded three rifle magazines.

Glendale police said Hernandez filmed the attack while holding a cellphone with his left hand and blasting away with the rifle in his right hand.

He later surrendered, telling detectives that he intended to harm 10 people, although it’s unclear why he chose that number.

Authorities said they believe Hernandez intended to use the 90 rounds of ammunition that he brought to the attack, but he was thwarted when his gun jammed.

A call to Philip Beatty, a public defender representing Hernandez, wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.