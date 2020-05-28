Arizona sued Google this week, alleging the big tech company engaged in deceptive and unfair business practices to obtain users’ location data for advertising purposes in order to gain a profit.

The 50-page complaint alleges Google tracks the location of its users even if the consumer had disabled the tracker.

After a roughly two-year probe, Arizona says Google also makes it confusing and increasingly difficult for a consumer to opt-out of the tracking and information collection.

“While Google users are led to believe they can opt-out of location tracking, the company exploits other avenues to invade personal privacy,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a press release Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court, says Google violated Arizona’s Consumer Fraud Act, which gives protection to consumers against fraudulent practices and sales.

“It’s nearly impossible to stop Google from tracking your movements without your knowledge or consent. This is contrary to the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and even the most innovative companies must operate within the law,” Mr. Brnovich said.

Google makes more than 80 percent of its revenue through advertising, according to Mr. Brnovich. By collecting the location information and the effectiveness of click-throughs on advertisements, the tech company is able to target specific users.

The collection of consumer data and the tracking of location is often done without the user’s consent, the lawsuit says.

