House Democrats on Thursday withdrew a bill to reauthorize controversial government surveillance powers as Republicans and far-left Democrats united to oppose the measure.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, announced he would pull the legislation. The announcement came less than an hour after he had issued a statement saying the vote would occur Thursday.

“At the request of the speaker of the House, I am withdrawing consideration of the FISA Act,” Mr. Hoyer said in a statement. “The two-thirds of the Republican party that voted for this bill in March have indicated they are going to vote against it now. I am told they are doing so at the request of the president. I believe this to be against the security interest of the United States and the safety of the American people.”

President Trump, who had threatened to veto the legislation, praised GOP lawmakers after the vote was scuttled.

“Thank you to our GREAT Republican Congressmen & Congresswomen on your incredibly important blockage last night of a FISA Bill that would just perpetuate the abuse that produced the Greatest Political Crime In the History of the U.S., the Russian Witch-Hunt. Fantastic Job,” he tweeted Thursday morning.

The House late Wednesday scrapped a plan to vote on the amendment to renew three critical provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

It was the second time the House had considered the legislation. It passed the lower chamber in March, sending the bill to the Senate. The Senate made some modest reforms, and the bill went back to the House to approve the changes.

The bill would reauthorize surveillance tools that help law enforcement track suspected terrorists or spies. Mr. Trump has fumed about the legislation because the FISA program was used by the FBI to monitor former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Late Tuesday, Mr. Trump slammed the legislation and on Wednesday vowed to veto it. Although 152 Republicans had voted for the bill in March, they quickly abandoned support after the president’s threats

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, called on Democrats to pull the bill. He said moving forward with a vote would be “playing politics.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, pointed the finger squarely at Republicans and blamed Mr. Trump for upending the legislation, which was expected to easily clear the chamber.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said Republicans pulling their support left lawmakers without a veto-proof majority.

“The President tweeted that he would veto the bill, and House Republicans abandoned their support for our national security,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement.

“The Administration — particularly some in the Justice Department — would like nothing better than to not have a bill. Without a bill, there would be none of the bill’s important protections for civil liberties. Without a bill, there would be all the leeway in the world not to protect Americans’ privacy,” she continued.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department spoke out against the legislation saying that Attorney General William P. Barr would recommend the president veto it. However, the department said it opposes the bill because amendments added in the Senate weaken its ability to track suspected wrongdoers.

The decision Thursday to pull the bill marked a swift change for Democrats. Mr. Hoyer announced earlier in the day that a vote would take place.

“Members are advised that a vote on passage of FISA reauthorization is expected to occur today,” he said in a statement.

Civil liberties groups said the bill didn’t go far enough to protect Americans from government overreach. They called for stronger reforms before the House reconsiders the measure.

“President Trump is correct that warrantless surveillance of Americans is wrong,” said Jason Pye, vice president of legislative affairs at FreedomWorks, a right-leaning civil liberties organization.

“Our Bill of Rights could hardly be more clear that the strict due process rights of Americans be free from undue search and seizure by the government in the absence of probable cause. H.R. 6172 was a low-quality facsimile of a true reform package,” Mr. Pye continued.

