The Department of Justice and a South Dakota school board have reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that entails a new method for electing board members to boost representation by American Indians.

Currently, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, voters elect seven school board members who run as at-large candidates. Though American Indians account for 35% of the school district’s population, only one Indian candidate has won election to the school board since 2007.

Federal prosecutors said the election method violated Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Under the settlement, Chamberlain voters in three sub-districts will elect two board members and only one at-large member, beginning next year.

“This agreement is a victory for good government,” said U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Ron Parsons. “It upholds two of our most important constitutional pillars: representative democracy and equal protection under the law.”

A federal judge must approve the settlement.

