BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A memorial has been installed at Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Colorado, to remember six Chicano rights activists and students who were killed in two separate bombings days apart over 40 years ago.

There were no previous markings at the location of the first explosion at the park on May 27, 1974, that killed Una Jaakola, Reyes Martinez and Neva Romero, The Daily Camera reported.

Now there is an engraved stone monument that was lifted into place Wednesday by a crane.

The Colorado Chautauqua Association, city leaders, University of Colorado, Boulder students and surviving family members gathered at the memorial to honor Jaakola, Martinez and Romero, as well as Florencio Granado, Heriberto Teran and Francisco Dougherty who were killed two days later by a car bomb.

“You lived your lives fully, passionately and compassionately in service of others,” Jaakola’s sister Michelle Steinwand said. “You truly were teachers, warriors, healers and leaders. We miss you, we love you and we remember you.”

The six, known as Los Seis de Boulder, were current, former and prospective University of Colorado, Boulder students and were involved in the Chicano civil rights movement.

At the time of the bombings, they were occupying a building on campus to protest the treatment of Mexican-American students that included cuts to a diversity recruitment program and missed financial aid payments.

The memorial was funded by a $5,000 grant from the city and was approved by the Colorado Chautauqua Association’s Buildings and Grounds Committee and the City of Boulder Landmarks Review Committee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.