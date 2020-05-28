Milo Yiannopoulos is begrudgingly supporting President Trump’s bid for a second term in the White House, the controversial right-wing commentator told The Washington Times.

“I’ll nudge people to vote for Trump in November, because the alternative is even more unthinkable. But does he deserve to win? No, he does not,” Mr. Yiannopoulos told The Times.

“He defrauded us,” Mr. Yiannopoulos said about Mr. Trump, “just like every swamp creature before him.”

Mr. Yiannopoulos, a 35-year-old writer and speaker widely regarded to be a right-wing provocateur, made the remarks while weighing in on the escalating dispute between the president and his preferred social media service.

Mr. Trump threatened earlier in the week to take action against Twitter after the company added warning labels fact-checking his posts on its platform, and the White House subsequently announced he would sign an executive order on Thursday applying to social media services.

“This will be a Big Day for Social Media and Fairness!” Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Mr. Yiannopoulos, who is permanently banned from both Facebook and Twitter, told The Times that he believes the latter’s recent attempt to contextualize Mr. Trump’s posts will result in the company eventually taking further action against the president’s account.

“Any idiot can tell you that fact-checking Trump’s Twitter is a precursor to banning,” said Mr. Yiannopoulos.

Mr. Yiannopoulos first gained recognition while working for Breitbart News, a conservative outlet chaired during most of his tenure by Mr. Trump’s former adviser Stephen K. Bannon.

He later captured the president’s attention in early 2017 when his scheduled appearance at the University of California, Berkeley, sparked violent protests on campus and was accordingly canceled.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Mr. Trump reacted at the time.

Mr. Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart several weeks after the event was canceled amid an uproar that erupted over an interview in which he made remarks about pedophilia.

