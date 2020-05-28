A Philadelphia Democratic consultant who was expelled from Congress in the 1980s for bribery in the infamous “Abscam” scandal is the likely figure who allegedly paid a Democratic official to rig elections in the city, according to a report published Thursday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two sources briefed on the investigation, identified former Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers as the “Consultant #1” identified in federal court filings last week.

The unnamed consultant allegedly paid Domenick DeMuro, a poll worker, to stuff ballot boxes for certain candidates in elections from 2014 to 2016.

The Inquirer reported that Myers, who didn’t respond to requests for comment, is the unidentified consultant who paid Mr. DeMuro to fraudulently add votes for three candidates for Common Pleas Court who were his Myers’ clients. The 77-year-old has become an influential Democratic leader in Philadelphia’s 39th ward.

Myers represented Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District from 1976 to 1980 until he was convicted in the FBI sting and sentenced to three years in prison. He was expelled from the House for his role in the bribery scheme, in which an undercover FBI agent posed as an Arab sheik interested in obtaining building permits and casino licenses in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Money talks in this business and bull— walks,” Myers famously told agents on an FBI recording as he accepted a $50,000 bribe in 1979. The operation was later dramatized in the 2013 film “American Hustle.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.