PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police have arrested a 31-year-old man in the killing of a 16-year-old boy in a shooting that left two other people wounded.

Emeterio Trujillo was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder, drive-by shooting and probation violation, police said Thursday.

Sean Chinn was fatally shot in the May 19 incident at a convenience store in which a 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were wounded, police said.

Police said previously that the victims were standing outside the store when they were shot by an unknown person and that two of the victims ran inside after being shot while one remained outside.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.