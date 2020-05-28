By - Associated Press - Thursday, May 28, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating a woman’s death in which preliminary information indicated she was accidentally shot.

Police said the woman and her boyfriend were playing with a gun while on her patio late Wednesday night as children slept inside the residence., local media outlets reported.

No other injuries were reported.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide