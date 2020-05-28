LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating a woman’s death in which preliminary information indicated she was accidentally shot.

Police said the woman and her boyfriend were playing with a gun while on her patio late Wednesday night as children slept inside the residence., local media outlets reported.

No other injuries were reported.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.