The Premier League, the top flight of English soccer and one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, will restart its season June 17, ESPN and the Telegraph reported Thursday.

Manchester City will host Arsenal and Aston Villa will host Sheffield United that day, with a full slate of games the following weekend.

Clubs reportedly agreed at a Thursday shareholders meeting to resume the season in mid-June, meaning the suspension will have lasted exactly 100 days.

The Telegraph reported that will fit the remainder of its 2019-20 season into a six-week period. The league’s 20 clubs each have nine or 10 matches remaining.

Liverpool holds a commanding 25-point lead in the league and is overwhelmingly likely to win its first league title in 30 years.

