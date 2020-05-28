President Trump on Thursday announced that the Title 32 orders for National Guardsmen serving across the country to help combat the coronavirus outbreak will be extended through mid-August.

The extension comes amid mounting pressure to continue the work orders for 45,000 National Guardsmen who risked losing federal benefits when their missions were set to end on June 24, just one day before they would qualify for the benefits.

“The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the CoronaVirus,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through mid-August, so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts.”

Last week a group of 125 lawmakers urged the administration to extend the National Guard COVID-19-related work orders as the outbreak continues across the nation, while one lawmaker slammed the June 24 deadline as “intentional” and “heartless.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday he would support extending their mission if needed to help combat the coronavirus in various cities.

“If they have a valid mission assignment that’s verified by FEMA, my view is we should extend those tours of duty.”

