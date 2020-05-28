President Trump said he’ll hold a press conference on China on Friday, as he weighs sanctions against Beijing for its crackdown on Hong Kong.

The administration reportedly plans to revoke the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers in the U.S. who have direct ties to schools affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army. Thousands of students would be expelled from the U.S., The New York Times reported Thursday.

Mr. Trump also has criticized Beijing heavily for allowing the coronavirus to spread to the rest of the world.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.