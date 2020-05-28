President Trump signed an executive order Thursday to compel social media companies to operate without political bias, saying platforms such as Twitter are a monopoly with “unchecked power.”

“We’re here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers,” Mr. Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office with Attorney General William P. Barr at his side.

The order requires the Federal Communications Commission to craft a regulation that could exempt social-media companies from protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields companies from legal liability for material posted by their users, if they censor or edit content.

“We’re fed up with it,” Mr. Trump said of actions by social-media companies that he said express a “viewpoint.”

Mr. Barr will work with states on developing their own regulations, the president said.

The president has criticized Twitter this week for posting fact-checking labels on his tweets for the first time, on the subject of expanded voting by mail, which the president opposes. Mr. Trump said Twitter “is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

“Twitter is completely stifling Free Speech, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he said on Twitter.

The president has more than 80 million followers on the platform. Asked why he doesn’t delete his Twitter accounts, Mr. Trump replied, “If we had fair press in this country I would do that in a heartbeat.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the current protections from liability “essentially shield some of these social-media companies and allow them to censor conservative users.”

“This is bias in action,” she said.

Ironically, presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden has called this year for Section 230 to be rescinded entirely.

“Section 230 should be revoked, immediately should be revoked, number one,” Mr. Biden told The New York Times editorial board in January, “for [Facebook CEO Mark] Zuckerberg and other platforms.”

Mr. Biden is isolated on the issue from most of his party, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She called the president’s action a “desperate distraction” from the coronavirus crisis.

“The president’s executive order does nothing to address big internet companies’ complete failure to fight the spread of disinformation,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement. “Instead the president is encouraging Facebook and other social media giants to continue to exploit and profit off falsehoods with total impunity—while at the same time directing the federal government to dismantle efforts to help users distinguish fact from fiction.”

The president’s order also calls for the White House Office of Digital Strategy to revive an online tool enabling people to report “online censorship and other potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices by online platforms.” Those complaints would be submitted to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

The order would also prohibit federal agencies from spending tax dollars on advertising with platforms that violate free speech.

Conservatives have long accused social media giants of an anti-conservative bias, but the issue escalated this week with Twitter’s action on the president’s tweets criticizing states’ efforts to promote voting by mail. He has warned repeatedly that expanded voting by mail will lead to widespread voter fraud.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said labeling two of the president’s tweets with fact checks does not make the social media company an “arbiter of truth.”

“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves,” Mr. Dorsey tweeted Wednesday night. “More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

