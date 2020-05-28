The U.S. should expect an above-average hurricane season with three to six major hurricanes, President Trump was told in a briefing Thursday.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor told Mr. Trump that the agency is in good shape to respond to storms due to increased funding from the coronavirus crisis.

The president, noting that the severe storm season is arriving on the heels of the health care crisis, joked, “That’s just what we want.”

Vice President Mike Pence said states will deal “safely and responsibly” with hurricanes.

“Bottom line is we’re ready,” Mr. Pence said.

