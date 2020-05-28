U.S. prosecutors have indicted a group of 28 North Koreans and five Chinese nationals part of a global network of companies charged with circumventing U.S. sanctions by covertly accessing the American financial system, according to court papers unsealed Thursday.

The North Koreans carried out the transactions using the state-run Foreign Trade Bank of North Korea in Pyongyang and hundreds of front companies around the world in a massive operation to avoid U.S. financial sanctions, the indictment charged. In total, investigators identified at least $2.5 billion in illegal payments by foreign banks to the North Korean front groups.

At least $63.5 million of the funds have been seized by the U.S. government between 2015 and 2020 from the North Koreans through forfeiture actions.

The 14-count federal grand jury indictment represents the largest enforcement action against North Korea by the Justice Department, which has played a stepped-up role under the Trump administration in enforcing tougher sanctions policies toward both North Korea and China.

“The defendants in this case used more than 250 front companies to allegedly obscure $2.5 billion in illicit financial dealings conducted by North Korea’s Foreign Trade Bank,” said Michael R. Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

The Foreign Trade Bank has been sanctioned by both the U.S. government and the U.N. Security Council.

“Through this indictment, the United States has signified its commitment to hampering North Korea’s ability to illegally access the U.S. financial system and limit its ability to use proceeds from that illicit action to enhance its illegal weapons of mass destruction programs,” Mr. Sherwin told The Washington Times.

The investigation into the illicit financial activities has been underway since at least 2018. The charges include conspiracy, bank fraud, violations of weapons of mass destruction sanctions regulations and money laundering. The locations of those named in the indictment are not known and the legal actions appears to be a so-called “name and shame” step to expose the illicit financial operations by Pyongyang.

The Foreign Trade Bank was hit with Treasury Department sanctions in March 2013 when it was added to the department’s special designated persons list aimed at curbing North Korean ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs. It was the first time the Justice Department indicted a group of North Koreans for illicit financial activities.

The indictment also revealed that at least four Chinese banks and several Chinese companies, including two telecommunications companies and an electronics company, helped the North Koreans purchase equipment and moving cash. Most of Chinese banks and companies were not identified by name.

Two of the Chinese firms were identified as Dandong Kehua, described in the indictment as a co-conspirator, and Panda International Information Technology, a company sanctioned in 2014 by the Commerce Department.

According to the 16-page indictment, the North Koreans conducted extensive dollar transactions for the trade bank.

They include Ko Chol Man and Kim Song Ui, who both worked at bank presidents, along with bank vice presidents identified as Han Ung and Ri Jong Nam. Mr. Ko was sanctioned in 2017 as a North Korean government official.

Two of the North Korean defendants worked for a covert branch of the Foreign Trade Bank in Shenyang, China, and three others operated North Korean front companies identified as Sumer International Group Ltd. and Headsoon Trading.

The conspiracy charge involves allegations that the North Koreans illegally used the U.S. financial system beginning in March 2013 and continuing to the present. In addition to using American financial services, the North Koreans also purchased products and services for North Korea.

Other front companies that were part of the North Korean financial operations were identified in the indictment as Shenyang Bright Century, and Minggzheng Trading Ltd. Other North Korean front companies operating in China were identified as being located in Beijing and Zuhai, China.

Another North Korean bank front identified in the court papers was located in Austria and is known as the Korean Ungum Corp.

Other covert bank branches were located in Kuwait, Libya and Thailand. The North Korean official in charge of the Thai front was identified as Han Kisong, a member of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the name of a civilian North Korean intelligence agency.

Two Russia-based Foreign Trade Bank fronts were located in Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, and Khaboravosk, Russia.

Some of the charges were issued under the 1977 International Emergency Powers Act, that allowed the president to impose economic sanctions related to national security, foreign policy or economic threats.

Other alleged crimes were the result of North Korean violations of a 2016 executive order aimed at curbing the export of U.S. financial services aimed at North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear and missile programs.

Additional violations of the Bank Secrecy Act were identified by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and other charges were issued under the USA Patriot Act.

“The defendants and other co-conspirators took up residence in foreign countries to operate these covert branches, from which they opened and operated front companies and worked with established third-party financial facilitators to procure commodities and facilitate payments in U.S. dollars on behalf of parties in North Korea,” the indictment states.

The dollar payments from U.S. and other foreign banks concealed by involvement of the Foreign Trade Bank “in order to trick the banks into processing payments” that were prohibited, the indictment states.

New front companies were established after the government or foreign banks identified the North Korean financial institutions.

The activities utilized false end destinations and customers for the financial transactions and coded conversations.

The indictment was based on intercepted communications between the North Koreans and the various companies, including specific cash transfers between 2013 and as recently as January.

The payments ranged in size from around $10,000 to $13.9 million.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.